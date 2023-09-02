Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Antioch Community High School

A Metra North Central Service train struck a pedestrian in Antioch Friday night.

Antioch Village police said the person was struck at the railroad crossing on Route 173 east of Main Street.

Metra NCS tweeted about the incident and residual delays around 7:45 p.m.

The crash happened near Antioch Community High School where a football game was being held.

Police and school officials say the victim was not a student.

The area was closed to traffic for investigation. The school provided shuttle buses after the game to get people to the parking lot during the closure.

Police have not released any information about the condition of the pedestrian.