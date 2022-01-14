Pedestrian struck, killed by car after walking onto I-57

A man died after he was struck by a car Thursday night while walking across Interstate 57 in Will County.

The 37-year-old was walking across the southbound lanes of I-57 around 6:30 p.m. near Weber Road when he was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said it is unclear why he chose to walk through traffic.

The Malibu then crashed into a 2011 Buick Enclave that was also driving south, police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for roughly two and a half hours as police investigated.