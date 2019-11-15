Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Aurora

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of West Galena Boulevard for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Aurora police said. There, they found a man in “extremely critical condition.”

The 34-year-old pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Investigators shut down Galena Boulevard between Cantebury Road and North Hankes Road until about 2 a.m. Friday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.