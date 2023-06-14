Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train in Hinsdale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train near the Lincoln Street crossing in Hinsdale on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and resulted in the closure of several streets in the area, including a section of Garfield Avenue between Chicago Avenue and Chestnut Street.

According to officials, the death is a suspected suicide.

Delays on the BNSF Line were anticipated.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The investigation is ongoing.