Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum set to reopen Thursday

The Chicago Academy of Sciences Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is reopening Thursday at reduced capacity and with limited hours.

The museum is asking everyone to wear a mask due to most of its visitors being unvaccinated children.

In addition, the museum will only be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Starting Sept. 7, the museum will be open seven days a week.

The Notebaert museum at 2430 N. Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park is the city’s oldest scientific institution founded in 1857.

The museum says it plans to share full reopening plans in the coming weeks.

