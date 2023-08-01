Pence to speak at Indiana State Fair

Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to the Indiana State Fair this week.

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on "the impact inflation has had on American families."

The 2024 presidential hopeful formally announced his campaign in June and recently unveiled his economic plan.

Before serving as Vice President under President Donald Trump, Pence spent a term as Indiana’s Governor.

With less than a month to go until the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, seven candidates say they have met qualifications for a spot on stage in Milwaukee. But that also means that about half the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the cut.

To qualify for the Aug. 23 debate, candidates needed to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the Republican National Committee: at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21, and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.

Pence has met the polling threshold but has yet to amass a sufficient number of donors, raising the possibility that he might not qualify for the party's first debate.

Pence and his advisers have expressed confidence he will do so, noting that most other Republican hopefuls took a month or two of being active candidates to meet the mark. Pence entered the race on June 7, the same day as Burgum and one day after Christie.

"We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet," Pence told CNN in a recent interview. "We will make it. I will see you at that debate stage."