Chilling video shows rescue of child trapped in Peoria apartment fire

An apartment fire broke out in central Illinois on Tuesday, resulting in a harrowing situation with a 5-year-old child trapped on the third floor.

In a remarkable display of bravery and resourcefulness, neighbors quickly assembled a "catch basin" using a blanket, urging the child to jump to safety.

The building was engulfed in flames. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office has released body-camera footage of the intense rescue operation.

Despite the deputies' attempts to access the stairwell, it was impassable due to the blaze. Thankfully, the young boy made a courageous decision and eventually jumped to safety, escaping the situation.