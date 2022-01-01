Expand / Collapse search

Peoria police looking for man who shot and killed two women in two separate attacks on New Year's Day

By AP Reporter
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Chicago brother, sister who lost dad to gun violence surprised with shopping spree

A story of tragedy turned into a glimmer of happiness on Chicago’s South Side.

PEORIA, Illinois - Police in Peoria are searching for a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two women in separate incidents early Saturday. 

The (Peoria) Journal Star says the first victim was shot at 2:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street. 

A man who was shot in the same incident was taken to an area hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. 

Less than two hours later, another woman was fatally shot in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive. 

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert A. White and say a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
 