Peoria police looking for man who shot and killed two women in two separate attacks on New Year's Day

Police in Peoria are searching for a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two women in separate incidents early Saturday.

The (Peoria) Journal Star says the first victim was shot at 2:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street.

A man who was shot in the same incident was taken to an area hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than two hours later, another woman was fatally shot in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert A. White and say a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

