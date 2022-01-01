Peoria police looking for man who shot and killed two women in two separate attacks on New Year's Day
PEORIA, Illinois - Police in Peoria are searching for a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two women in separate incidents early Saturday.
The (Peoria) Journal Star says the first victim was shot at 2:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street.
A man who was shot in the same incident was taken to an area hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Less than two hours later, another woman was fatally shot in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert A. White and say a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
