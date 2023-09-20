Perceptual Experience: Interactive Art Exhibit opens Friday

It's all about perception at a new art exhibit opening Friday at The Shops at North Bridge.

The show is called Perceptual Experience. Look at one of the installations from one angle, and it's clearly hundreds of tiny disco balls suspended from the ceiling. Look at the piece from another angle, and you see the word WOW.

Another piece features 88 symbols of Chicago in rusted metal including the Wrigley Field marquee, the Picasso statue, an "L" train, a Blackhawk, and Sue the dinosaur. Take a few steps in another direction, and the hanging symbols spell the word Chicago.

Artist Michael Murphy hails from Ohio. But he attended The Art Institute of Chicago and said he's excited that the world premiere of this exhibit is here in Chicago.

"Watching people interact with the artwork is one of my favorite things to do," said Murphy. "It's really exciting to see them have this really special moment where they discover it themselves. It's a really rewarding experience. It's kind of like finding Easter eggs."

While some of the objects in the installation are physically layered, there is also layering to the messages behind the work. Like the children's toys all painted red that spell the words "No War."

The most difficult part of arranging the installation is creating the file that makes it all happen. It's very technical. It's really complicated, Murphy said.

Everything's supposed to be within 1 millimeter, he continued. But the precision pays off with artwork the whole family is bound to enjoy.

Perceptual Experience opens Friday. The entrance is at the corner of Ohio Street and Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $25.