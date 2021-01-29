Person arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway

A person is in custody Friday after an attempted carjacking on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The attempted carjacking happened about 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-94 near 75th Street, Illinois State Police said.

MORE IN CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY: 14-year-old charged with carjacking off-duty cop in Kenwood

No injuries were reported, and a suspect was taken into custody, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Southbound traffic was shut down for about 45 minutes as state police investigated, but all lanes have since been reopened, state police said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.