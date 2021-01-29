Expand / Collapse search
Person arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A person is in custody Friday after an attempted carjacking on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The attempted carjacking happened about 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-94 near 75th Street, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported, and a suspect was taken into custody, state police said.

Southbound traffic was shut down for about 45 minutes as state police investigated, but all lanes have since been reopened, state police said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.