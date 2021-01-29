Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

14-year-old charged with carjacking off-duty cop in Kenwood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

Car thefts on the rise nationwide: here are the vehicles most targeted

New numbers released on Tuesday show a dramatic surge in car thefts across the country, so experts are sounding the alarm.

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged with carjacking an off-duty cop in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The teen, who was on home electronic monitoring for a different charge, was also accused in eight other carjackings and car thefts since July, Chicago police said.

On Tuesday, the teen allegedly carjacked an off-duty Chicago police officer in the 4400 block of South Oakenwald Avenue in Kenwood, police said.

He was allegedly one of four carjackers who took the woman’s purse, phone and car, police said.

He’s also charged in carjackings and car thefts in Calumet Heights, Bronzeville, Chatham and Avalon Park.

Those incidents happened:

  • in the 8800 block of South Luella;
  • in the 1600 block of East 92nd Pl.;
  • in the 8900 block of South Constance;
  • in the 600 block of East Bowen;
  • in the 2600 block of East 91st Street;
  • in the 7900 block of South State;
  • in the 8800 block of South East End; and
  • in the 8600 block of South University.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Park Manor after he was identified as a suspect, police said.

Police initially announced the charges Thursday, but did not say he was charged in the off-duty officer carjacking until Friday