14-year-old charged with carjacking off-duty cop in Kenwood

A 14-year-old boy was charged with carjacking an off-duty cop in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The teen, who was on home electronic monitoring for a different charge, was also accused in eight other carjackings and car thefts since July, Chicago police said.

On Tuesday, the teen allegedly carjacked an off-duty Chicago police officer in the 4400 block of South Oakenwald Avenue in Kenwood, police said.

He was allegedly one of four carjackers who took the woman’s purse, phone and car, police said.

He’s also charged in carjackings and car thefts in Calumet Heights, Bronzeville, Chatham and Avalon Park.

Those incidents happened:

in the 8800 block of South Luella;

in the 1600 block of East 92nd Pl.;

in the 8900 block of South Constance;

in the 600 block of East Bowen;

in the 2600 block of East 91st Street;

in the 7900 block of South State;

in the 8800 block of South East End; and

in the 8600 block of South University.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Park Manor after he was identified as a suspect, police said.

Police initially announced the charges Thursday, but did not say he was charged in the off-duty officer carjacking until Friday