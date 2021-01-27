Expand / Collapse search

Woman carjacked in Kenwood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

Car thefts on the rise nationwide: here are the vehicles most targeted

New numbers released on Tuesday show a dramatic surge in car thefts across the country, so experts are sounding the alarm.

CHICAGO - An armed carjacking was reported Tuesday in Kenwood on the South Side.

A 38-year-old woman was getting out of her car about 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Oakwnwald Avenue when four males armed with handguns got out of a red hatchback and approached her, Chicago police said.

The carjackers took the woman’s purse and phone, police said. Some drove off in her car and others in the hatchback.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Security teams now guarding Chicago gas stations to deter carjackings

Security teams are standing guard at Chicago gas stations to try to protect drivers after the latest carjacking in the city, when a 73-year-old man was pulled from his vehicle and attacked in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by Area One detectives and declined to provide further details.

About an hour earlier, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Edgewater on the North Side.