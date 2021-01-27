Woman carjacked in Kenwood

An armed carjacking was reported Tuesday in Kenwood on the South Side.

A 38-year-old woman was getting out of her car about 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Oakwnwald Avenue when four males armed with handguns got out of a red hatchback and approached her, Chicago police said.

The carjackers took the woman’s purse and phone, police said. Some drove off in her car and others in the hatchback.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by Area One detectives and declined to provide further details.

Advertisement

About an hour earlier, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Edgewater on the North Side.