Person arrested after police chase in western suburbs

A person was arrested Monday after police ordered road closures and a shelter-in-place order in Plainfield in the western suburbs.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle “involving an armed and dangerous individual” when the vehicle crashed about 2:13 p.m. in the area of Heritage Meadows and Pasquinelli drives, Plainfield police said. A shelter in place order was issued and roads were closed in the area after the crash.

Two other crashes occurred during the pursuit resulting in three officers suffering non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

A person was taken into custody and guns were allegedly recovered by officers, police said.