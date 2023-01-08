Person arrested after stabbing man in neck during argument on NW Side: police

One person is in custody after stabbing a man in the neck on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning.

Police say a 50-year-old man was in an argument on the street in the 4400 block of North Drake Street in Albany Park around 1:03 a.m. when a known offender stabbed him on the left side of the neck.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The offender was placed arrested, and a knife was recovered on scene.

Area Five detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information at this time.