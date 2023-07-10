Person arrested after teen shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood: police

A person was arrested after a 17-year-old boy was shot Monday on Chicago's West Side.

Around 5:35 p.m., police say the male victim was in an alley in the 1800 block of North Linder Ave. when a black Jeep pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.

The Jeep then fled and collided with a parked vehicle in the 5400 block of Cortland St., police said. The offenders exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but one person was later taken into custody.

The victim was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to Loyola in good condition.

Charges were pending against the offender, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.