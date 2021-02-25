Person arrested at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont after gunman seen in garage

A person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a gunman was seen near the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in suburban Rosemont.

Officers arrested the person after someone was seen displaying a handgun in the mall’s parking garage, according to a tweet from Rosemont police.

Police said at 3:20 p.m. that there is no threat to the public and the mall, located at 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, remains open.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.