Person arrested after Chicago cop hit during confrontation between crowd, federal immigration agents

A person was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer during a crowd control incident involving federal immigration agents in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to multiple 911 calls, including one from federal agents requesting help near 26th Street and Whipple Street.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd gathered and worked to calm the situation. Police said they were at the scene to help with crowd and traffic control and left once the area was safely cleared.

One person was arrested after allegedly striking a Chicago police officer, according to CPD. Charges are pending.

The backstory:

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified federal immigration operations in the Chicago area, which have sometimes sparked confrontations between agents and residents.

Trump wants to deploy the National Guard here to assist federal agents in the immigration crackdown, but a federal judge in Chicago temporarily blocked the move. Trump then asked the Supreme Court to rule on the case. A decision has not yet been made, and it remains unclear when the ruling will come down.