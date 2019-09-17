Person breaks in, steals electronics from NW Side homes: police

Chicago police are warning residents of three residential burglaries reported in September in Bucktown and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, an unknown person breaks into the residence through a window and takes laptops and other electronics before fleeing, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m Sept. 10 in the 2000 block of North Hoyne Aveune;

Between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of West Palmer Boulevard; and

Between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to a second residence in the 2200 block of West Palmer Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.