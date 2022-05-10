Person critically wounded in shooting at South Side gas station

A person was shot and critically wounded during an argument at a gas station Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was sitting in a parked car around 7:14 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he got into an argument with a female, police said.

The male got out of the car and the female shot him in the chest, police said.

The male drove to the 6000 block of South Cornell Avenue where he struck a car and paramedics were called to the scene, according to officials.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.