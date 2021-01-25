California resident dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

article

An investigation was underway, following the death of a person who died shortly after receiving a vaccine for the coronavirus in Placer County last week.

County health officials and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement saying the person died on Thursday, hours after getting vaccinated.

The vaccine had not been administered by Placer County Public Health, officials said, without offering details on where the person received the shot.

Officials did note that the individual had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting vaccinated even if a person has had COVID-19 because of the severe health risks associated with the virus and because reinfection is possible, though rare. The CDC says that COVID-19 patients who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, should wait 90 days before getting vaccinated.

It’s unknown what, if any treatment the person had received for the virus and Placer County officials stressed, "any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation."

Officials said that local, state and federal agencies were all investigating the case.

