Person dies in high-speed crash on Chicago's East Side

A person died after crashing their car into a guardrail early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

They were driving eastbound at a high rate of speed around 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of East 106th Street when they struck a guard rail, a witness told police.

The driver suffered head and body trauma in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

