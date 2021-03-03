Person dies in West Ridge fire

A person was found dead in an apartment building fire Wednesday in West Ridge on the North Side.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 10:50 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said on social media.

The person was found dead while firefighters conducted a search of the building, the department said.

A Chicago Fire spokesman was unable to provide additional information.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.