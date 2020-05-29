Person dies of overdose after going undercover to nab dealer who sold fatal dose of heroin to friend: feds

article

A person went undercover in April to capture a drug dealer who allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to their friend — only to die of an overdose themselves a month later.

The alleged dealer, Charles Kindred, sold about 2.4 grams of the drug to the undercover informant, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.

The April 27 deal happened in a parking lot outside a Game Stop at 79th Street and Cicero Avenue in Ashburn, and was monitored by federal agents, prosecutors said.

The undercover informant, a long-time customer of 33-year-old Kindred, agreed to work with the feds after their friend died of an overdose in Oak Lawn in March, an indictment states. That friend allegedly used heroin from Kindred.

But before Kindred was charged, the informant died of an overdose May 8, the indictment states. The informant allegedly bought drugs from Kindred again at the location of the original sting.

Kindred faces a count of drug distribution, a charge punishable up to 20 years in federal prison.

He remains in custody, and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing June 1.