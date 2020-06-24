Person fatally hit by vehicle in Cicero

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday in south suburban Cicero.

The male, whose age isn’t known, was hit by a vehicle about 10:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died less than an hour later.

Although he hasn’t been identified, autopsy results Tuesday found he died from his injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokesperson for Cicero didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.