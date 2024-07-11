Northbound lanes of I-94 shut down after deadly shooting: state police

A person was shot and killed on Interstate 94 in Chicago on Thursday.

Around 5:17 p.m., state police responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 between 79th and 83rd streets. Officers found a wounded individual at the scene who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

I-94 northbound is shut down and traffic is being diverted at 87th as police and first responders work the scene.

No further information was available.