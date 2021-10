A person was fatally shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 8:45 a.m., the person, who remains unidentified, was in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue, when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

The male was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP