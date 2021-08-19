Person fatally shot on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A male victim was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night.
The train was traveling northbound near the 200 block of West Garfield at about 4:15 p.m. when a male victim was approached by three unknown male offenders.
One produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck in the arm and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No offenders are in custody.
Area One detectives continue to investigate.