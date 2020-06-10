Person fatally stabbed in Elk Grove Village

article

A person was stabbed to death Tuesday in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

The stabbing happened about 8:06 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greenleaf Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

While the person hasn’t been identified, autopsy results found they died from their wounds and ruled the death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Elk Grove Village police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the incident.