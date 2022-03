A person died after being struck by a driver Friday in Westmont.

The person was walking and pushing a shopping cart about 7:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they were hit by a vehicle, Westmont police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity has not been released.

Westmont police and the DuPage County coroner’s office are investigating.