Person fatally struck by freight train in Downers Grove

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a train in the village of Downers Grove early Wednesday morning.

Police say the person was struck by an eastbound freight train at the BNSF Railroad crossing near Main Street around 2:20 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will not be released until the family is notified.

Metra Police Department led the investigation with the help of Downers Grove police. Contact the Metra police at 312-322-2800 if you have information regarding the incident.