Person fatally struck by Metra train in Edison Park, UP-NW service halted

A person was killed after being struck by a Metra train Thursday in Edison Park on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The person was struck by an express train just before 6 p.m. at the Edison Park station, 6730 N. Olmsted Ave., Metra officials said.

Chicago fire officials said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

All Metra UP-NW trains are stopped near Edison Park due to the crash, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.