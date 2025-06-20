Person found in Chicago alley suffering from head wound

The Brief A person was found with head trauma in an alley Thursday night in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but had not been shot as initially reported. No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating the case as an aggravated battery.



A person was found with trauma to the head in an alley Thursday night in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Around 10:10 p.m., police were called to the 5800 block of North Kenmore Avenue for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Chicago Fire Department paramedics were treating a person who was found on the ground suffering from trauma to the head but not a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident as aggravated battery.