Person found dead after fire on North Side

A person was found dead after a fire broke out Sunday in Edgewater on the North Side, officials said.

Authorities responded to the blaze about 4:35 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story building in the 1200 block of West Granville Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished “quickly” but crews found a person, about 37 years old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.