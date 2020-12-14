Man found dead in Chicago River at Montrose Avenue: police

article

A homeless man was found dead Monday morning in the Chicago River near Horner Park on the Northwest Side.

He was found lying facedown in the water by another homeless man who lived with him under the bridge in the 2600 block of West Montrose Avenue, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

The man, who was about 37 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene about 6:30 a.m., police said.

A person was found dead Dec. 14, 2020, in the Chicago River near the 2600 block of West Montrose Avenue. | Chicago Police Department Marine Unit/Twitter

Further details were not immediately available. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the body.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.