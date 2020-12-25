Person found shot in Grand Crossing

A person was hospitalized Christmas morning after coming back to his Grand Crossing home with multiple gunshot wounds.

About 7 a.m., the male walked into his home in the 7200 block of South Dobson Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his arm and one to his abdomen, Chicago police said.

Paramedics arrived to the home and took the male to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The male would not cooperate with officers, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.