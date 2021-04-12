Man hit by CTA train at Armitage station

A man was injured after he walked in front of a moving CTA train Monday morning at the Armitage stop in Lincoln Park.

The man, 46, walked in front of an approaching train about 7:30 a.m. and was struck, according to Chicago police. He was in serious condition with an ankle injury at the station in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was awake and talking when paramedics brought him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Red, Brown and Purple Line trains were temporarily suspended at the station until about 8:20 a.m., according to service alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.