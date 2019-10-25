Person hurt in Geneva industrial accident
article
GENEVA, Ill. - A person was taken to a hospital Friday after a workplace accident at a packaging facility in west suburban Geneva.
The accident was reported about 6:30 a.m. at Power Packaging, 2089 Pillsbury Drive in Geneva, according to the Geneva Fire Department. One person was injured.
Details about the person’s age, gender and condition, as well as the circumstances surrounding the accident, were not immediately available, fire officials said.