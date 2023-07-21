Person in grave condition after being pulled from water at North Avenue Beach

A man is in grave condition after being pulled from the water at North Avenue Beach Friday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, divers responded to 1600 North Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the water.

Divers went in and found a man, roughly 21 years old.

CPR was initiated and the man was transported to an area hospital. He was listed in grave condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.