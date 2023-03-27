Person in custody after man found fatally shot in Joliet garage

A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in a garage in Joliet Monday afternoon.

At about 3:57 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 700 block of Fairlane Drive for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 50-year-old man in an open garage who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A perimeter was established around the residence and other family members exited the home safely.

Area residents were asked to temporarily shelter in place during the incident.

It was determined that the suspect was not at the scene and that it was a domestic-related shooting.

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police said there is no threat to the public.