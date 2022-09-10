Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian

Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired.

Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.

There was a heavy police presence into the early afternoon as officials attempted to arrest the suspect, according to the Midlothian Police Chief.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just before 3 p.m., Cook County Emergency Management told FOX 32 Chicago that the suspect was in custody.