Police: Shooter barricaded in Midlothian home, avoid area

Midlothian police are asking people to avoid the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area as they attempt to apprehend an armed suspect.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired.

Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.

As of 10:30 a.m. there is still a heavy police presence, and officials are attempting to arrest the suspect, according to the Midlothian Police Chief.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes.