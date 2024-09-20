Will County man arrested months after allegedly carjacking man in Chicago

article

A Will County man was charged this week in connection to a carjacking that occurred in Chicago earlier this year.

Jose Rios, 29, of Bolingbrook, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The arrest comes about six months after Rios allegedly carjacked a 28-year-old man in the 3200 block of West 59th Street in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said other individuals were involved in the carjacking but did not confirm whether any additional charges have been filed.

Rios' detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.