Person in custody after SWAT team responds to barricade situation at West Side psychiatric hospital

A person is in custody following a standoff with police Wednesday at a psychiatric hospital on the West Side.

A boy barricaded themselves in the lobby of Hartgrove Hospital, 5730 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene at 2:44 p.m., and the juvenile was taken into custody about 6 p.m., police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Hartgrove is a psychiatric hospital with inpatient and outpatient behavioral health programs.