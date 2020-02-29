Person in Illinois tests positive for coronavirus

A person in Illinois has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) said the tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented.

Illinois has had two previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 and both patients made a full recovery. The woman was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning on Jan. 13 from central China, health officials have said. Her husband was hospitalized in Hoffman Estates soon after.

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.