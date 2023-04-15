Person injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

A person was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street Friday night.

Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-94 at 79th Street for a reported expressway shooting at 11:55 p.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries from gunfire.

The northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were diverted to 87th Street between 1:37 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.