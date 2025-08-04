Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest in custody after 26 dogs rescued from Chicago home, officials say

By Cody King
Published  August 4, 2025 3:11pm CDT
Marquette Park
    • Authorities rescued 26 dogs from a Southwest Side Chicago home Friday evening amid animal cruelty allegations; at least one dog was injured.
    • A person of interest is in custody with charges pending; details about the dogs' conditions and the homeowner have not been released.

CHICAGO - A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending after 26 dogs were rescued from a home on the Southwest Side amid allegations of animal cruelty, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 3300 block of West 65th Place.

Chicago police and officers with Animal Care and Control responded to a report of animal cruelty. Officials said 26 dogs were removed from the home’s backyard and garage. At least one of the dogs was injured.

No further details about the condition of the animals or the identity of the homeowner have been released.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 

  • The information in this article was provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago Police Department. 

