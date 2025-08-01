26 dogs rescued from Chicago home after cruelty allegations, officials say

The Brief 26 dogs were removed from a Southwest Side home after a report of animal cruelty, officials said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



Officers removed 26 dogs from a Southwest Side home Friday after responding to a report of animal cruelty, authorities said.

What we know:

Chicago police and Chicago Animal Care and Control officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of West 65th Place.

The dogs were found in the home’s backyard and garage, and at least one was injured, police said.

Further details about the dogs' conditions have not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.