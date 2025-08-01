Expand / Collapse search

26 dogs rescued from Chicago home after cruelty allegations, officials say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 1, 2025 9:09pm CDT
Marquette Park
26 dogs removed from home on Southwest Side

Animal control officers are removing several animals from a home after reports of possible cruelty.

The Brief

    • 26 dogs were removed from a Southwest Side home after a report of animal cruelty, officials said.
    • No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CHICAGO - Officers removed 26 dogs from a Southwest Side home Friday after responding to a report of animal cruelty, authorities said.

What we know:

Chicago police and Chicago Animal Care and Control officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of West 65th Place. 

The dogs were found in the home’s backyard and garage, and at least one was injured, police said.

Further details about the dogs' conditions have not been released. 

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago Police Department. 

