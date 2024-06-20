Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest in custody after 7-year-old boy fatally shot on Near West Side

By Cody King
Published  June 20, 2024 7:41pm CDT
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

Person of interest in custody after 7-year-old boy fatally shot on Near West Side

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood earlier this week.

CHICAGO - A person of interest is in custody in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood earlier this week.

Chicago police confirmed Thursday that someone was in custody. However, further details haven't been released.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakland Square apartments in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard. 

A crime scene connected to the shooting was located across the street, outside of Crane High School.

Balloon release held for 7-year-old boy shot, killed on Near West Side

Family and friends of a boy who was shot and killed Tuesday on the Near West Side gathered Wednesday for a balloon release in his honor.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots at the location. When officers arrived, they found the child had been shot in the torso. 

Officers performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to the hospital in a squad car. He later died from his injuries.

The boy was identified Wednesday as Jai'mani Amir Rivera by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Jai'mani Amir Rivera | Photo provided by family 

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said the child was believed not to be the intended target of the shooting.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 

RELATED: Near West Side shooting: 7-year-old boy killed, police search for gunman