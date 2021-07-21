Person jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire in Richton Park

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a blaze at an apartment building in Richton Park.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building about 1:30 p.m. at 3905 Tower Drive, police said.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the apartment was entirely in flames, according to police.

A person was taken to an area hospital after jumping off a balcony to escape the flames.

Others were being treated on scene for smoke inhalation, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.