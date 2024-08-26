Person killed in hit-and-run crash on I-57

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Interstate 57.

The victim was outside their car, which was stopped on the right shoulder of I-57 near 111th Street around 3:48 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle kept driving and the victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No details have been released about the identity of the victim.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down and traffic was diverted at 119th Street. All lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.