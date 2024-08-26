Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
6
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Person killed in hit-and-run crash on I-57

By Will Hager
Published  August 26, 2024 7:17am CDT
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Person killed in hit-and-run crash on I-57

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Interstate 57.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Interstate 57.

The victim was outside their car, which was stopped on the right shoulder of I-57 near 111th Street around 3:48 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle kept driving and the victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No details have been released about the identity of the victim.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down and traffic was diverted at 119th Street. All lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.